Godzilla on its way

Advertisement

The much-awaited sequel to 2023's sleeper hit Godzilla Minus One is finally roaring its way to the theatres. With the return of director-screenwriter Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero' will hit North American theatres on November 6, following its Japan premiere on November 3. The November 3 Japanese release coincides with the day when the original Godzilla film came out in 1954, now observed as Godzilla Day. 'Godzilla Minus One' was also released in Japan on November 2, 2023.

Advertisement

Black Mirror renewed for Season 8

Advertisement

Netflix's popular series Black Mirror has been renewed for the eighth season. On Friday, Netflix shared this exciting update by releasing a transcript of a conversation with creator Charlie Brooker, in which he beamed about the show's three Golden Globe nominations.

Advertisement

Yo Yo adds musical touch to WPL

The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League kick-started on a grand note at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with members of the film industry and music industry entertaining the spectators with their performances. Yo Yo Honey Singh was one of the key performers. He added a musical touch to the ceremony, crooning his chartbusters such as 'Lungi Dance', 'Blue Eyes', and 'Millionaire'.

Muzaffar Ali donates rare copy of his film

Veteran filmmaker Muzaffar Ali has donated a rare copy of his film Anjuman to the NFDC-NFAI as part of ongoing efforts to preserve India's cinematic heritage. Anjuman was an official selection of the Indian Panorama in 1986 and was also part of the prestigious Vancouver Film Festival and Tehran Film Festival.