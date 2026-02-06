Mirzapur: The Film to release in September

Advertisement

Fans of the gritty Purvanchal underworld can officially prepare for a cinematic bhaukaal. Mirzapur: The Film has confirmed its transition from the small screen to a grand theatrical release on September 4. The lead cast comprises Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal. One of the most headline-grabbing revelations is the confirmed return of Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, a character whose death in the second season had seemed final.

Advertisement

"She came out... purple

Advertisement

Nick Jonas has spoken about the harrowing circumstances surrounding the birth of his and Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie, revealing that the newborn had to be resuscitated and underwent six blood transfusions after arriving prematurely in January 2022. Appearing in a recent episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast Jonas said Malti was born weighing just 1 pound, 11 ounces. "She came out ... purple," he recalled.

Advertisement

Eesha Rebba files police complaint

Eesha Rebba has filed an official complaint over receiving an abusive comment from a fake account on Instagram, said the Banjara Hills Police, adding that an investigation has been initiated based on an FIR registered under the IT Act. According to the complaint, the actress alleged that an individual posted "obscene" and "defamatory" comment about her on social media, causing her emotional distress and public humiliation.

John Mayer to perform in Mumbai

Grammy Award-winning singer John Mayer is set to make his much-awaited India debut with a one-night-only performance in Mumbai. Mayer will perform on February 11, 2026, at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Tickets for the performance are available on BookMyShow's official website.