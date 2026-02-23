Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted together at Mumbai airport, greeting the paparazzi with smiles. Virat wore a white T-shirt, blue overshirt, and dark trousers, paired with glasses and a trimmed beard for a laid-back look. Anushka opted for a chic dark jacket, black trousers, and minimal makeup, embodying understated elegance. Earlier this week, they were also seen at Mumbai’s Gateway of India after a short Alibaug getaway. On the work front, Virat recently played a three-match ODI series against New Zealand and is gearing up for IPL 2026. Anushka’s cricket drama Chakda Xpress is yet to be released.

Madhuri’s Mount Fuji moments

Madhuri Dixit recently enjoyed a vacation in Japan with her husband, Shriram Nene. The actress shared pictures from their trip, including one with Mount Fuji in the backdrop, where they smiled together. Madhuri looked chic in a cream sweater and black pants, while Shriram wore a grey sweater and trousers. Another photo showed her in a saffron kimono. Fans showered the couple with love in the comments. On the work front, Madhuri recently starred in Mrs Deshpande and will next be seen in Netflix’s Maa Behen.

Daddario, Form announce split

Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario and producer Andrew Form have ended their marriage after more than three years. In a statement, the pair said the decision was made with “love and respect” and confirmed they will continue to co-parent their 15-month-old son. The couple wed in New Orleans in June 2022. Form was previously married to Jordana Brewster.

Tatum hits red carpet post-surgery

Channing Tatum attended the premiere of his film ‘Josephine’ at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 20, just days after shoulder surgery. The actor, wearing a black pinstripe suit and leather loafers, posed confidently alongside co-star Gemma Chan. Tatum had recently shared X-rays showing metal screws in his “separated shoulder” and joked about the recovery on social media, saying it is feeling stronger day by day. Known for performing his own stunts, he has previously discussed coping with injuries on set.