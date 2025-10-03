FN Souza’s landscape sets record

Goan artist Francis Newton Souza has set a new art world auction record with his landscape Houses in Hampstead fetching over $ 7.5 million at a Sotheby’s auction in London, nearly seven times its guide price. The Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art auction on Tuesday also saw a second painting by the founding member of the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group go under the hammer for five times the estimated price, as Emperor sold for $ 6.9 million.

Agra to be released on Nov 14

Filmmaker Kanu Behl’s film Agra, which was earlier premiered at Cannes, is now set to be released in Indian theatres on November 14. Written by Kanu Behl and Atika Chohan, Agra is an exploration of sexual dynamics within a family, and the deep dystopian fractures created in a modern India fast shrinking into pigeon-holed spaces.

DJ Calvin in your city

Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Calvin Harris is all set to perform in India. His debut India tour will kick-off in Mumbai on November 8 and head to Bengaluru on November 9. Calvin Harris stands as a defining figure in modern dance music, with over 35 billion combined audio and video streams. Known for era-defining hits like We Found Love, One Kiss and Summer, he has shaped electronic music over the past decade, collaborating with icons, including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Sam Smith.

Book to series

Former UN Assistant Secretary-General and author Lakshmi M Puri is elated as her book Swallowing the Sun, which attempts to showcase women empowerment and based on the backdrop of the Independence struggle, is being adapted to a series. “This novel is based on woman empowerment. It is about women who break all limits and turn the impossible into possible... This is historic as it is on the backdrop of Indian freedom struggle. It inspires the youth to level up themselves as well as the society as we have adopted a vision of Viksit Bharat,” she said.