Who’s that girl!

The 1990s gave us countless memorable advertisements that continue to resonate with audiences even today and one that truly stood out was the iconic Pepsi commercial featuring Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Ad legend Prahlad Kakkar recounted how the brief appearance of Aishwarya Rai in the 1993 Pepsi advertisement instantly captivated the nation. Recalling the day the commercial was released, he added, "The day it was released, I got 5,000 phone calls the next morning asking, ‘Who is Sanju? (Name of Aishwarya's character in the ad).’ Where did she come from?" Prahlad recalled.

The OG Boys Are Back

The cult comedy franchise Masti is back and this time, the madness, fun, and laughter are four times stronger! Waveband Production has just unveiled the second poster of Mastiii 4, written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, further amping up excitement for one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy franchises that is set to release in the cinemas on November 21.

The vibrant new poster instantly brings back memories of the original Masti — packed with colours, chaos, and that unmistakable dose of masti-style mischief. Reuniting the OG trio — Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani — as Amar, Meet, and Prem, Mastiii 4 promises a laugh-out-loud rollercoaster and entertainment.

Qubool captivates

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam share a deeply resonant on-screen dynamic in Haq’s newly released track, Qubool, presented by Junglee Music (a division of Times Music). Composer Vishal Mishra, known for his evocative melodies, delivers one of his most heartfelt cinematic compositions to date. Penned by Kaushal Kishore and soulfully rendered by Armaan Khan, Qubool is a stirring expression of love that speaks through silence, glances and longing. Emraan Hashmi shared, “There’s a certain magic when music becomes the soul of a film, and Qubool does exactly that. Vishal has crafted a melody that feels alive with emotion, and it beautifully carries the heart of our story.”

DJ Axwell to perform in Mumbai

Renowned DJ Axwell has come on board as one of the performers at the upcoming Sunburn Festival 2025.

Axwell, who is famous for tracks like Heaven Takes You Home, Sun Is Shining, and In My Mind, has joined the star-studded lineup, which already includes David Guetta, a French DJ and producer, and Sara Landry, an American DJ. Axwell is scheduled to perform on December 21. Sunburn, traditionally held in Goa, is all set to be conducted in Mumbai.The 3-day gala will take place on December 19, 20 and 21. — ANI