DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment /  Chat up

 Chat up

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:10 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MASTIII 4
Advertisement

Who’s that girl!

Advertisement

68fa1135e6138 1 1 22101 ANI 20251022084839
Prahlad Kakkar & Aishwarya Rai

The 1990s gave us countless memorable advertisements that continue to resonate with audiences even today and one that truly stood out was the iconic Pepsi commercial featuring Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Ad legend Prahlad Kakkar recounted how the brief appearance of Aishwarya Rai in the 1993 Pepsi advertisement instantly captivated the nation. Recalling the day the commercial was released, he added, "The day it was released, I got 5,000 phone calls the next morning asking, ‘Who is Sanju? (Name of Aishwarya's character in the ad).’ Where did she come from?" Prahlad recalled.

Advertisement

The OG Boys Are Back

Advertisement

 

The cult comedy franchise Masti is back and this time, the madness, fun, and laughter are four times stronger! Waveband Production has just unveiled the second poster of Mastiii 4, written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, further amping up excitement for one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy franchises that is set to release in the cinemas on November 21.

Advertisement

The vibrant new poster instantly brings back memories of the original Masti — packed with colours, chaos, and that unmistakable dose of masti-style mischief. Reuniting the OG trio — Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani — as Amar, Meet, and Prem, Mastiii 4 promises a laugh-out-loud rollercoaster and entertainment.

 

Qubool captivates

68fa116b689c7 12210631CD YAMI GAUTAM EMRAAN HASHMI
YAMI GAUTAM & EMRAAN HASHMI

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam share a deeply resonant on-screen dynamic in Haq’s newly released track, Qubool, presented by Junglee Music (a division of Times Music). Composer Vishal Mishra, known for his evocative melodies, delivers one of his most heartfelt cinematic compositions to date. Penned by Kaushal Kishore and soulfully rendered by Armaan Khan, Qubool is a stirring expression of love that speaks through silence, glances and longing. Emraan Hashmi shared, “There’s a certain magic when music becomes the soul of a film, and Qubool does exactly that. Vishal has crafted a melody that feels alive with emotion, and it beautifully carries the heart of our story.”

DJ Axwell to perform in Mumbai

Renowned DJ Axwell has come on board as one of the performers at the upcoming Sunburn Festival 2025.

Axwell, who is famous for tracks like Heaven Takes You Home, Sun Is Shining, and In My Mind, has joined the star-studded lineup, which already includes David Guetta, a French DJ and producer, and Sara Landry, an American DJ. Axwell is scheduled to perform on December 21. Sunburn, traditionally held in Goa, is all set to be conducted in Mumbai.The 3-day gala will take place on December 19, 20 and 21. — ANI

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts