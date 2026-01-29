DT
Chat Up: Ananya ko nazar lag gayi?

Chat Up: Ananya ko nazar lag gayi?

Agencies
Updated At : 06:03 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
Ananya Panday
‘Nazar lag gayi’

Seems like Ananya Panday is not in the best of her health. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and shared a picture from her vanity. In the image, she is seen wearing an arm sling. Ananya sports a cosy oversized grey hoodie with matching bottoms, standing casually in a vanity area. Her sling suggested she may have hurt her arm or shoulder. Even in pain, her humour shines through, as she cheekily captioned the post, '2026 mein nazar lag gayi."

The mystery of oversized hoodies

Actor-singer Ariana Grande recently opened up about why she often wore 'oversized' hoodies and tall boots in 2018. In a recent episode of Vogue's Life in Looks series, she said, “This was a very strange time in my life. I was processing a lot, and I always wanted to hide away in something really cozy." In May 2017, a deadly attack took place at her concert in Manchester, England, where 22 people were killed. Since then, Grande has, on several occasions, opened up about living with anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

When Kher bumped into ‘cool guy’

Anupam Kher with Rohit Sharma and his wife
Anupam Kher with Rohit Sharma and his wifeAnupam Kher recently had a pleasant surprise when he ‘accidentally’ bumped into former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, and the unexpected meeting clearly made his day. On Wednesday, Kher took to Instagram to share pictures with Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. In the photos, the trio can be seen smiling warmly as they pose together.

