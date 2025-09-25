Chat up: Baywatch reboot series greenlit

Baywatch reboot series greenlit

Advertisement

American network Fox has given a straight-to-series order for a reboot of the popular legendary lifeguard show, Baywatch. The revival, which will premiere in 2026, will be produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, and consists of 12 episodes. The original Baywatch premiered in 1989 and ran for 11 seasons.

Celebrating Armani’s legacy

Advertisement

A retrospective celebrating half a century of Giorgio Armani’s work kicked off at a Milan museum on Wednesday, showcasing more than 100 creations, including rare dresses and suits that defined the legendary Italian designer’s understated elegance. The exhibition, which starts during Milan Fashion Week and runs through January, was curated with Armani’s direct input and coincides with the label’s 50th anniversary. Armani died earlier this month at the age of 91.