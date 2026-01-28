DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Chat Up: Bhansali's Bharat Gatha at Republic Day parade

Chat Up: Bhansali's Bharat Gatha at Republic Day parade

article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 05:33 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s tableau at the Republic Day parade titled Bharat Gatha. The ministry collaborated with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the tableau.
Advertisement

Bhansali & Bharat Gatha

Advertisement

Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s tableau at the Republic Day parade titled Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti, showcased India’s rich storytelling legacy. The ministry collaborated with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the tableau. The vocal element of the song Bharat Katha heard during the segment was provided by the renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Advertisement

Ye apologises for antisemitic remarks

Advertisement

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has taken a moment to formally apologise for his behaviour in recent years. Going an unconventional way, West placed a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal and addressed his controversies. He also revealed being diagnosed with a brain injury, adding that it contributed to his mental health.

Deverakonda’s fierce avatar

Advertisement

The makers of actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film unveiled the film’s title as Rana Baali. Helmed by director Rahul Sankrityan, Rana Baali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11. Set in 19th-century India, the film is inspired by real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts