Bhansali & Bharat Gatha
Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s tableau at the Republic Day parade titled Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti, showcased India’s rich storytelling legacy. The ministry collaborated with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the tableau. The vocal element of the song Bharat Katha heard during the segment was provided by the renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal.
Ye apologises for antisemitic remarks
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has taken a moment to formally apologise for his behaviour in recent years. Going an unconventional way, West placed a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal and addressed his controversies. He also revealed being diagnosed with a brain injury, adding that it contributed to his mental health.
Deverakonda’s fierce avatar
The makers of actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film unveiled the film’s title as Rana Baali. Helmed by director Rahul Sankrityan, Rana Baali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11. Set in 19th-century India, the film is inspired by real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878.
