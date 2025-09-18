Chat up: Bihar needs us now

‘Bihar needs us now’

As devastating floods continue to wreak havoc across Bihar, displacing thousands of families and submerging villages, actor Manoj Bajpayee has stepped forward to amplify relief efforts. Taking to Instagram and X, the actor urged people to extend urgent help for those affected by the calamity. Sharing details of the Aahwahan Foundation’s on-ground efforts, he wrote that the NGO has already distributed over 50,000 relief kits and set up 53 relief centres in the worst-hit districts. “Bihar needs us now. I urge everyone to come forward and support,” he wrote, tagging the foundation’s official links for donations and assistance.

How Elli AvrRam stay fit

Elli AvrRam is a fitness enthusiast and advocates the importance of living a balanced, mindful life. Sharing her routine, Elli says, “I start my day with a 30-minute meditation session. If I miss it, the entire day feels quite different compared to when I do it. Earlier, I did Pilates, but at a certain stage maybe age-related or just a natural progression I realised the importance of lifting heavy weights.”

Love & heartbreak

The finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been lighting up social media with a mix of love, frustration, and heartbreak. Fans are raving over the emotional weight of Belly’s decisions — her move to Paris, the ending of the love triangle, and the divergence from the books’ epilogue have stirred strong reactions. Social media responses over the Amazon Prime show are intense, divided, but deeply invested with pictures, videos and memes talking about characters as if they are part of life!