DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Chat up: Bihar needs us now

Chat up: Bihar needs us now

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Manoj Bajpayee
Advertisement

‘Bihar needs us now’

Advertisement

As devastating floods continue to wreak havoc across Bihar, displacing thousands of families and submerging villages, actor Manoj Bajpayee has stepped forward to amplify relief efforts. Taking to Instagram and X, the actor urged people to extend urgent help for those affected by the calamity. Sharing details of the Aahwahan Foundation’s on-ground efforts, he wrote that the NGO has already distributed over 50,000 relief kits and set up 53 relief centres in the worst-hit districts. “Bihar needs us now. I urge everyone to come forward and support,” he wrote, tagging the foundation’s official links for donations and assistance.

How Elli AvrRam stay fit

Advertisement

Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam is a fitness enthusiast and advocates the importance of living a balanced, mindful life. Sharing her routine, Elli says, “I start my day with a 30-minute meditation session. If I miss it, the entire day feels quite different compared to when I do it. Earlier, I did Pilates, but at a certain stage maybe age-related or just a natural progression I realised the importance of lifting heavy weights.”

Love & heartbreak

Advertisement

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been lighting up social media with a mix of love, frustration, and heartbreak. Fans are raving over the emotional weight of Belly’s decisions — her move to Paris, the ending of the love triangle, and the divergence from the books’ epilogue have stirred strong reactions. Social media responses over the Amazon Prime show are intense, divided, but deeply invested with pictures, videos and memes talking about characters as if they are part of life!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts