Chat up: Boong becomes first Manipuri project to cross Rs 1 crore at the box office

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Aamir Khan celebrates his 61st

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Actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on March 14 with an intimate gathering at home, surrounded by family members, close friends and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt. A glimpse of the intimate celebration surfaced online after former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a short video from the gathering on Instagram. Pathan attended the birthday bash along with his wife, Safa Baig. The video shows Aamir cutting his birthday cake while guests around him clap and cheer. The actor kept the look casual for the occasion, wearing a striped T-shirt paired with black pants. His children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, were also dressed casually in jeans and T-shirts, while Gauri appeared in a green kurti paired with jeans.

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Diaz ends her 10-year hiatus

Hollywood icon Cameron Diaz was spotted filming her latest project in the West Village recently, marking a significant milestone in her high-profile return to the silver screen. The 53-year-old actress, who recently ended a decade-long hiatus, was photographed on location outside the Olive Tree Cafe & Comedy Cellar for an upcoming, as-yet-untitled romantic comedy. Directed by Stephen Merchant, the Amazon MGM Studios production features Diaz as a struggling stand-up comedian desperate for health insurance. During her ten-year break, Diaz focused on her personal life, marrying Benji Madden and welcoming two children, Raddix and Cardinal.