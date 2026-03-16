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Home / Entertainment / Chat up: Boong becomes first Manipuri project to cross Rs 1 crore at the box office

Chat up: Boong becomes first Manipuri project to cross Rs 1 crore at the box office

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Updated At : 05:38 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Boong revolves around a young boy played by Gugun Kipgen who desires to reunite his broken family
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Boong’s BO runThe BAFTA award-winning film Boong, directed by by Lakshmipriya Devi, became the first Manipuri project to cross Rs 1 crore at the box office on its re-release. The film won the award in the Best Children's and Family Film category at BAFTA Awards, which took place on February 22 at The Royal Festival Hall in London. Boong released in theatres on March 6 and revolves around a young boy played by Gugun Kipgen who desires to reunite his broken family. The film, which marked the directorial debut for Devi, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and went on to be screened at several other festivals.
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Aamir Khan celebrates his 61st

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Actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on March 14 with an intimate gathering at home, surrounded by family members, close friends and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt. A glimpse of the intimate celebration surfaced online after former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a short video from the gathering on Instagram. Pathan attended the birthday bash along with his wife, Safa Baig. The video shows Aamir cutting his birthday cake while guests around him clap and cheer. The actor kept the look casual for the occasion, wearing a striped T-shirt paired with black pants. His children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, were also dressed casually in jeans and T-shirts, while Gauri appeared in a green kurti paired with jeans.

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