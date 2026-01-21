DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Chat Up: Brooklyn Beckham calls out parents

Chat Up: Brooklyn Beckham calls out parents

article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 05:36 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents, David and Victoria, of trying to "control the narratives"
Advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham calls out parents

Advertisement

The Beckham family feud has intensified, with Brooklyn Beckham accusing his parents, David and Victoria, of trying to "control the narratives" around his life. Brooklyn on Monday took to Instagram Story and released a lengthy statement, explaining why he does not want to reconcile with his family. Brooklyn has been estranged from his family for roughly three years.

Advertisement

Kohrra2 to be out soon

Advertisement

Kohrra, one of the most intriguing investigative dramas on Netflix, will hit the streaming giant on February 11. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab's bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

‘10 blissful years’

Advertisement

Ghajini star Asin Thottumkal is celebrating 10 years of her marital bliss with her husband, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma. On the occasion, Rahul Sharma dedicated a heartwarming post to her, offering a rare glimpse from their wedding. In the picture, Asin appears stunning in a white wedding gown. He also added a candid selfie with Asin. "10 blissful years...," Rahul wrote in his caption.

Mother India calling

Producer Victor Francess opened up about the world premiere of the movie Axis of Life in India, calling "mother India' a right place for this spiritual movie to start its public life. The Bulgarian feature film marked its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. The film has its roots in a book of the same name by the Swami Tirtha.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts