Chat Up: Brooklyn Beckham calls out parents

Brooklyn Beckham calls out parents

The Beckham family feud has intensified, with Brooklyn Beckham accusing his parents, David and Victoria, of trying to "control the narratives" around his life. Brooklyn on Monday took to Instagram Story and released a lengthy statement, explaining why he does not want to reconcile with his family. Brooklyn has been estranged from his family for roughly three years.

Kohrra2 to be out soon

Kohrra, one of the most intriguing investigative dramas on Netflix, will hit the streaming giant on February 11. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab's bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

‘10 blissful years’

Ghajini star Asin Thottumkal is celebrating 10 years of her marital bliss with her husband, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma. On the occasion, Rahul Sharma dedicated a heartwarming post to her, offering a rare glimpse from their wedding. In the picture, Asin appears stunning in a white wedding gown. He also added a candid selfie with Asin. "10 blissful years...," Rahul wrote in his caption.

Mother India calling

Producer Victor Francess opened up about the world premiere of the movie Axis of Life in India, calling "mother India' a right place for this spiritual movie to start its public life. The Bulgarian feature film marked its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. The film has its roots in a book of the same name by the Swami Tirtha.