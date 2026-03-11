Chat up: Can you believe Zeenat Aman wasn’t a confident dancer?

Advertisement

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release rescheduled

The release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, has been postponed for the second time, with the makers announcing a new theatrical date of June 12, 2026. The film was previously scheduled to release on June 5, 2026, and was originally slated for April 10, 2026, before being rescheduled earlier this year. The makers confirmed the latest change through an official statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday. The team clarified that the decision was made after reviewing recent developments and the broader industry situation. "We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later.”

Sylvester Stallone on board John Rambo

Three-time Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone has officially joined the upcoming action prequel John Rambo as an executive producer, marking the first time the actor has taken on a producing role in the long-running Rambo franchise. Stallone confirmed the news on his social media handle. The film serves as a prequel to the 1982 classic First Blood and represents the sixth instalment in the action series that began more than four decades ago. Stallone has been closely tied to the franchise since its inception. Beyond starring as Rambo, he also co-wrote all five previous films and directed the 2008 entry Rambo. Collectively, the Rambo series has grossed more than USD 819 million at the global box office. "Sylvester Stallone knows the character of John Rambo better than anyone, and Lionsgate has had the good fortune of partnering with Sly for more than 20 years on this legendary IP. His participation is the final, critical piece to John Rambo, and we're thrilled to have his involvement," Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said.

Tarantino hits back at Rosanna over N-word criticism

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has responded sharply after actor Rosanna Arquette criticised his repeated use of the N-word in several of his films, including the 1994 cult classic Pulp Fiction. The controversy emerged following a career-spanning interview Arquette gave, in which she reflected on her brief role in Tarantino's Oscar-winning film. While acknowledging that Pulp Fiction is "a great film on a lot of levels," the actor expressed strong discomfort with the filmmaker's use of the racial slur across his body of work. "Personally I am over the use of the N-word, I hate it.” On Monday, Tarantino issued a written response addressed directly to Arquette. "I hope the publicity you're getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?" Tarantino wrote. The director suggested that Arquette's current position may differ from how she felt while working on the project but argued that publicly criticising the film after participating in it was inappropriate. "Do you feel this way now? Very possibly," Tarantino said, adding, "But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honour."