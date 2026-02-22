Chat up: Cat Missal’s happy & gay

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bianca Dias’ untimely death

Advertisement

Brazilian content creator Bianca Dias passed away at a young age, leaving her family, friends and followers in deep shock. Bianca Dias died on February 19. She was 20 years old. The news of her death has come just days after she underwent cosmetic surgery, as per reports shared by those close to her. Dias had built a strong presence on social media, with nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram. She was known for posting modelling photos and moments from her daily life. In recent months, she had also shared pictures from a vacation in London. Her last social media post appeared on December 18, when she shared a selfie from inside a car in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Advertisement

The news of her death spread quickly on social media, as friends and fellow creators shared messages remembering her life and personality.

Vipul Shah stands by sequel

Amid the ongoing debate surrounding The Kerala Story 2, producer Vipul Shah opened up about the film, stating that it does not target Kerala as a state. "We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible." Shah also explained why the sequel carries the same title, "Kerala Story 2 goes beyond Kerala and exposes the massive conspiracy of manipulative conversion going on throughout India. Because its central theme is the same as Kerala Story 1, we named it Kerala Story 2.” The Kerala Story 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on February 27.

Timothee feels like 17 again!

Actor Timothee Chalamet's recent reunion with Christopher Nolan was like a time-stood-still moment for him as he felt 17 years old again. During a screening of Call Me by Your Name at the historic Los Angeles Theatre, the Academy Award-nominated actor reflected on his recent chat with the Interstellar director. "The whole experience with Nolan, I felt totally like 17 again. I went home, it was shocking ...That was a crazy car ride home for me. I was like, ‘I feel like, you know, the 13 years that elapsed haven't elapsed," Chalamet said at the most recent event, hosted by Cinespia in honour of its 25th anniversary. The Marty Supreme star noted that Nolan, 55, "was cracking jokes backstage."