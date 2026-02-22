DT
Home / Entertainment / Chat up: Cat Missal’s happy & gay

Chat up: Cat Missal’s happy & gay

article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 05:42 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Cat Missal
Cat’s happy & gayThe Tell Me Lies actress Cat Missal has confirmed that she is gay and happy in her personal life, as she opened up about her relationship in a recent interview. The 26-year-old actress shared that she is in a relationship with a woman and feels at peace with who she is. While talking about the show's ending and its many toxic relationships, Missal spoke honestly about how different her real life is. She said she does not face the same problems with men that her character does, adding with relief and humour, "thank God," before clearly saying, "Well, I am gay, so thank God." Her partner, Jess Panneton, was part of the conversation and offered comfort and support. Reassuring Missal, she added softly, "You're safe with me."
Bianca Dias’ untimely death

Brazilian content creator Bianca Dias passed away at a young age, leaving her family, friends and followers in deep shock. Bianca Dias died on February 19. She was 20 years old. The news of her death has come just days after she underwent cosmetic surgery, as per reports shared by those close to her. Dias had built a strong presence on social media, with nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram. She was known for posting modelling photos and moments from her daily life. In recent months, she had also shared pictures from a vacation in London. Her last social media post appeared on December 18, when she shared a selfie from inside a car in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The news of her death spread quickly on social media, as friends and fellow creators shared messages remembering her life and personality.

Vipul Shah stands by sequel

Amid the ongoing debate surrounding The Kerala Story 2, producer Vipul Shah opened up about the film, stating that it does not target Kerala as a state. "We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible." Shah also explained why the sequel carries the same title, "Kerala Story 2 goes beyond Kerala and exposes the massive conspiracy of manipulative conversion going on throughout India. Because its central theme is the same as Kerala Story 1, we named it Kerala Story 2.” The Kerala Story 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on February 27.

Timothee feels like 17 again!

Actor Timothee Chalamet's recent reunion with Christopher Nolan was like a time-stood-still moment for him as he felt 17 years old again. During a screening of Call Me by Your Name at the historic Los Angeles Theatre, the Academy Award-nominated actor reflected on his recent chat with the Interstellar director. "The whole experience with Nolan, I felt totally like 17 again. I went home, it was shocking ...That was a crazy car ride home for me. I was like, ‘I feel like, you know, the 13 years that elapsed haven't elapsed," Chalamet said at the most recent event, hosted by Cinespia in honour of its 25th anniversary. The Marty Supreme star noted that Nolan, 55, "was cracking jokes backstage."

