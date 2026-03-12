Advertisement

Therapy for child actors

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe spoke about the pressures faced by child actors and why therapy should be a must for them. The actor spoke about the issue during an appearance on Bustle's One Nightstand With Daniel Radcliffe. "The illusion that child stars are living a perfect dream can be crushing behind the scenes, which is exactly why therapy should be built into the system," Radcliffe said.

Watch Michael before its release

Lionsgate has announced that its upcoming biographical drama Michael will debut in limited early-access screenings two days before its official theatrical release, offering fans an advance look at the highly anticipated film about the life of the King of Pop. The studio confirmed that the film will have one-night-only premium format screenings on April 22, ahead of its wide theatrical rollout on April 24.

Bon Jovi biopic in the works

A film based on the life and journey of the famous rock band Bon Jovi is now in the works. Universal Pictures has won a bidding war to develop a feature film about the band known for global hits like Livin' on a Prayer, You Give Love a Bad Name, and It's My Life. According to reports, writer Cody Brotter, who also wrote the upcoming thriller Killing Satoshi will pen the screenplay for the project.

Dacoit gets new release date

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film Dacoit has received a new release date. The film, which was earlier planned to hit theatres on March 19 will now arrive a few weeks later. On Tuesday, the makers officially announced that the action-romantic thriller will now hit cinemas on April 10, 2026, instead of the earlier date, which coincided with the festival of Ugadi.