DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Chat Up: Check out Shahid's beach vacation

Chat Up: Check out Shahid's beach vacation

article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shahid Kapoor has offered a sneak peek into his exotic beach vacation with family
Advertisement
Shahid's beach vacationShahid Kapoor has offered a sneak peek into his exotic beach vacation, and it is a complete family affair! Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a series of pictures, showing him enjoying at an exotic location - swimming, bike riding and exploring local spots. One of the pictures also shows the 'O'Romeo' actor sharing a hearty laugh with his mother, Neelima Azeem. Others to join the vacation were his brother, actor Ishaan Khatter and his wife, Mira Rajput.
Advertisement

Therapy for child actors

Advertisement

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe spoke about the pressures faced by child actors and why therapy should be a must for them. The actor spoke about the issue during an appearance on Bustle's One Nightstand With Daniel Radcliffe. "The illusion that child stars are living a perfect dream can be crushing behind the scenes, which is exactly why therapy should be built into the system," Radcliffe said.

Advertisement

Watch Michael before its release

Lionsgate has announced that its upcoming biographical drama Michael will debut in limited early-access screenings two days before its official theatrical release, offering fans an advance look at the highly anticipated film about the life of the King of Pop. The studio confirmed that the film will have one-night-only premium format screenings on April 22, ahead of its wide theatrical rollout on April 24.

Advertisement

Bon Jovi biopic in the works

A film based on the life and journey of the famous rock band Bon Jovi is now in the works. Universal Pictures has won a bidding war to develop a feature film about the band known for global hits like Livin' on a Prayer, You Give Love a Bad Name, and It's My Life. According to reports, writer Cody Brotter, who also wrote the upcoming thriller Killing Satoshi will pen the screenplay for the project.

Dacoit gets new release date

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film Dacoit has received a new release date. The film, which was earlier planned to hit theatres on March 19 will now arrive a few weeks later. On Tuesday, the makers officially announced that the action-romantic thriller will now hit cinemas on April 10, 2026, instead of the earlier date, which coincided with the festival of Ugadi.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts