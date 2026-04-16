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Home / Entertainment / Chat Up: Dhurandhar in Rs 3000 crore club

Chat Up: Dhurandhar in Rs 3000 crore club

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Updated At : 05:37 AM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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Dhurandhar duology has now surpassed the Rs 3,000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this extraordinary feat
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Dhurandhar in Rs 3000 crore clubEver since December 2025, whenever Indian films are being discussed, one name that keeps coming up is that of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise. Both the first and second instalments have taken the box office by storm. With the phenomenal performance of both instalments, the combined worldwide gross of the Dhurandhar duology has now surpassed the Rs 3000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this extraordinary feat.
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Young Sherlock renewed for Season 2

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The series Young Sherlock has been renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, Guy Ritchie will return to direct the first episode of the second season, with Ritchie having directed the first two episodes of Season 1. Hero Fiennes Tiffin will return as the titular young master detective. Ritchie serves as an executive producer in addition to directing.

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