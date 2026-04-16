Chat Up: Dhurandhar in Rs 3000 crore club

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Young Sherlock renewed for Season 2

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The series Young Sherlock has been renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, Guy Ritchie will return to direct the first episode of the second season, with Ritchie having directed the first two episodes of Season 1. Hero Fiennes Tiffin will return as the titular young master detective. Ritchie serves as an executive producer in addition to directing.

Ekam drops ‘Hissey’

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Ekam is set to strike an emotional chord with his upcoming track Hissey, a soulful sad-pop number that dives deep into heartbreak, betrayal, and introspection. The song is part of his much-anticipated Mahoul EP, a project that explores the many emotional atmospheres of modern life. Ekam said, "Hissey is not just a song, it’s a feeling. It talks about the parts of love that stay with you even after everything falls apart. This track is very personal—it’s about betrayal, but also about understanding your own emotions in silence."