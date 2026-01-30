Chat Up: First look of Highlander out

Advertisement

First look of Highlander out

Superman-fame Henry Cavill is all set to enthral audience with his new role in the Highlander reboot. On Wednesday, Henry took to Instagram and shared his look from the film. "Happy First Look for Highlander! This has been quite the journey for me, which I'll tell you all about when the time is right, but it's a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy.#Highlander," he captioned the post.

Justin Bieber to perform at Grammys

After a hiatus from major public performances since 2022, global pop star Justin Bieber is set to make a highly anticipated return to the stage at the Grammy Awards 2026. Notably, Bieber has received four Grammy nominations this year. He is nominated for album of the year for Swag. In addition, he is in the running for best pop vocal performance, best pop vocal album, and best R&B performancer.

Bruce Springsteen drops protest song

In what can be described as one of the most politically-charged tracks of his career, singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen has released a surprise protest song titled 'Streets of Minneapolis'. Taking to Instagram, Springsteen shared his thoughts about the song, explaining that he intends to respond to the ‘state terror’ in Minneapolis and killings of two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Nicki Minaj calls herself "No 1" Trump fan

Rapper Nicki Minaj has declared herself the ‘No 1 fan’ of US President Donald Trump. Speaking at the 'Trump Accounts Summit' in Washington DC on Wednesday, Nicki said, “I don't know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president's No. 1 fan. And that's not going to change. And the hate, or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's gonna motivate all of us to support him more."