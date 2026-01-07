DT
PT
Chat up: Homebound in next voting round

Chat up: Homebound in next voting round

Agencies
Updated At : 05:55 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
Homebound advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards
Homebound in next voting round

Indian cinema returned to the global awards spotlight as Homebound advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards. The Academy announced that fifteen films from across the world have moved to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. The final nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on January 22.

Happy Patel’s new offer

A new song, Chaanta Tera, from Mithila Palkar and Vir Das-starrer Happy Patel was unveiled on Monday. The song features lead actors Mithila Palkar and Vir Das giving a unique twist to love songs, as Mithila is seen slapping Vir throughout the song. Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos is a quirky, offbeat spy, which also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade along with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan.

Deepika’s new initiative

Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday on Monday by launching an initiative that will empower the next generation of creative talent. Sharing a video on Instagram, Deepika said, “I’ve been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country and giving them a platform to be seen, heard and experienced. I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of The OnSet Program.”

