Chat up: Homebound in next voting round

Homebound in next voting round

Advertisement

Indian cinema returned to the global awards spotlight as Homebound advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards. The Academy announced that fifteen films from across the world have moved to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. The final nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on January 22.

Advertisement

Happy Patel’s new offer

Advertisement

A new song, Chaanta Tera, from Mithila Palkar and Vir Das-starrer Happy Patel was unveiled on Monday. The song features lead actors Mithila Palkar and Vir Das giving a unique twist to love songs, as Mithila is seen slapping Vir throughout the song. Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos is a quirky, offbeat spy, which also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade along with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan.

Advertisement

Deepika’s new initiative