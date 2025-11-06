Chat up: Karan Aujla song recreated for Bollywood outing

Karan Aujla song recreated

White Brown Black, a hit song by Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla, has been recreated for Ajay Devgn’s film De De Pyaar De 2. On Tuesday, the song’s video was unveiled, and it featured actor Meezan Jafri shaking a leg to the peppy lyrics. Sung by Avvy Sra and Karan Aujla, the lyrics of this peppy track are penned by Jaani and Karan, with music composed by Avvy Sra.

Hema Malini performs at Brij

As Mathura has come alive with devotion and cultural splendour in the ongoing Brij Raj Utsav celebrations. One of the key highlights was actor Hema Malini’s performance of a traditional Yashoda Krishna Play during the festival. Her graceful portrayal as Mata Yashoda depicted the beautiful bond between a mother and a child, captivating audiences while also adding a touch of spiritual emotion to the festivities.

Karan to co-host Splitsvilla

Karan Kundrra has joined Sunny Leone as a co-host for the upcoming season of MTV’s popular dating reality show, Splitsvilla. Karan said, “Coming back to MTV after six years feels like homecoming, and Splitsvilla has such an iconic place in the channel’s legacy. I’ve always loved how the show captures the thrilling and unpredictable journey of modern love. This season, I’m really looking forward to experiencing the MTV Splitsvilla energy and am really excited to host alongside Sunny