DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Chat up: Karan Aujla song recreated for Bollywood outing

Chat up: Karan Aujla song recreated for Bollywood outing

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 05:51 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
White Brown Black, a hit song by Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla, has been recreated for Ajay Devgn’s film De De Pyaar De 2
Advertisement

Karan Aujla song recreated

Advertisement

White Brown Black, a hit song by Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla, has been recreated for Ajay Devgn’s film De De Pyaar De 2. On Tuesday, the song’s video was unveiled, and it featured actor Meezan Jafri shaking a leg to the peppy lyrics. Sung by Avvy Sra and Karan Aujla, the lyrics of this peppy track are penned by Jaani and Karan, with music composed by Avvy Sra.

Advertisement

Hema Malini performs at Brij

Advertisement

690b4fe28c139 04111 PTI11 04 2025 000511B

As Mathura has come alive with devotion and cultural splendour in the ongoing Brij Raj Utsav celebrations. One of the key highlights was actor Hema Malini’s performance of a traditional Yashoda Krishna Play during the festival. Her graceful portrayal as Mata Yashoda depicted the beautiful bond between a mother and a child, captivating audiences while also adding a touch of spiritual emotion to the festivities.

Advertisement

Karan to co-host Splitsvilla

690b502c355b7 1051141CD KARAN KUNDRRA IMAGE

Karan Kundrra has joined Sunny Leone as a co-host for the upcoming season of MTV’s popular dating reality show, Splitsvilla. Karan said, “Coming back to MTV after six years feels like homecoming, and Splitsvilla has such an iconic place in the channel’s legacy. I’ve always loved how the show captures the thrilling and unpredictable journey of modern love. This season, I’m really looking forward to experiencing the MTV Splitsvilla energy and am really excited to host alongside Sunny

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts