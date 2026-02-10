Chat Up: Lady Gaga’s surprise act

Advertisement

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' trailer out

The Mushroom Kingdom is trading its green pipes for the stars. During the 2026 Super Bowl clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, Universal Pictures and Nintendo officially launched the "Level Up" trailer for 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie', confirming a theatrical rollout beginning April 1. It is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.

Brad Pitt’s new Adventure

Brad Pitt is set to reprise his Oscar-winning role in the highly anticipated followup to 2019's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Netflix unveiled a surprise teaser trailer for 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth' during Super Bowl LX on Sunday. The film sees Pitt, 62, returning as stunt performer Cliff Booth, the character he portrayed alongside Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 hit.

The 'Accused' lot!

Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta are set to headline the Anubhuti Kashyap's directorial film 'Accused', produced by Dharma Productions. Accused centres on a celebrated London-based doctor whose life begins to unravel after being accused of sexual misconduct. Accused streams on Netflix from February 27.