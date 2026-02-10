DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Chat Up: Lady Gaga’s surprise act

Chat Up: Lady Gaga’s surprise act

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 05:36 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lady Gaga
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lady Gaga’s surprise actLady Gaga made a surprise appearance during Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance at Levi's Stadium on February 8. About midway through the show, the 16-time Grammy winner took the stage alongside Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, delivering a show-stopping rendition of "Die With a Smile," her 2024 duet with Bruno Mars.
Advertisement

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' trailer out

Advertisement

The Mushroom Kingdom is trading its green pipes for the stars. During the 2026 Super Bowl clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, Universal Pictures and Nintendo officially launched the "Level Up" trailer for 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie', confirming a theatrical rollout beginning April 1. It is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.

Brad Pitt’s new Adventure

Advertisement

Brad Pitt is set to reprise his Oscar-winning role in the highly anticipated followup to 2019's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Netflix unveiled a surprise teaser trailer for 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth' during Super Bowl LX on Sunday. The film sees Pitt, 62, returning as stunt performer Cliff Booth, the character he portrayed alongside Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 hit.

The 'Accused' lot!

Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta are set to headline the Anubhuti Kashyap's directorial film 'Accused', produced by Dharma Productions. Accused centres on a celebrated London-based doctor whose life begins to unravel after being accused of sexual misconduct. Accused streams on Netflix from February 27.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts