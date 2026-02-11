DT
Home / Entertainment / Chat Up: Lahore 1947 gets August release

Chat Up: Lahore 1947 gets August release

article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 05:52 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Preity Zinta
Lahore 1947 gets August releaseThe release date of Preity Zinta's upcoming film Lahore 1947 has now been announced. The period drama is one of the most-awaited films and will mark Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after almost eight years. Lahore 1947 will hit theatres on August 13, 2026, during the Independence Day week. The makers are aiming for a big festive release across India.
Rahman to perform with son Ameen

AR Rahman is set to enthral fans in Chennai, as he brings his Wonderment Tour to the city after a long gap. His son AR Ameen will join his father on stage to entertain the audience. Ameen has been building his own place in music with live shows and global projects. He started his singing career with the film O Kadhal Kanmani, for which his father AR Rahman composed the music, and has since sung in several Indian languages.

Rohit Shetty clears air about Golmaal 5

As fans are getting more and more excited about Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5, several reports have started circulating on social media, claiming that the latest instalment of the popular comedy franchise is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's iconic film 'Do Aur Do Paanch.' However, Shetty has now cleared the air, stating that these reports are "factually incorrect."

The Secret Agent to hit Indian cinemas

The Oscar-nominated film 'The Secret Agent' is finally coming to Indian cinemas, after a strong run at major award shows and film festivals around the world. The Wagner Moura-starrer is set in Brazil in the year 1977, a time when the country was facing unrest and fear. The story follows a tech expert who leaves behind a dark past and returns to his hometown of Recife, hoping to live in peace. But the city soon pulls him into danger, spying, and hard choices.

