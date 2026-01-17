Chat Up: Mandy Takhar granted divorce

Advertisement

Mandy Takhar granted divorce

Punjabi film actress Mandy Takhar has been granted a divorce by the family court at Saket, bringing a formal end to her marriage with Shekhar Kaushal. The divorce was granted on Friday after the court allowed the first motion filed by the couple on mutual consent. According to sources, the divorce petition was filed on mutual grounds, with both parties agreeing to separate amicably.

Sophie Turner becomes Lara Croft

The first look of Sophie Turner as the video game icon Lara Croft has been unveiled, offering fans a glimpse of her outing as the globe-trotting archaeologist and adventurer in the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot. On Thursday, Prime Video dropped Turner's picture from the reboot series' wardrobe test. In the picture, the 'Game of Thrones' star could be seen posing confidently in the character's shorts, shades, and dual pistols, appearing ready-for-action.

Hans Zimmer to compose score for Harry Potter

Grammy-winning music composer Hans Zimmer is all set to helm the original score for HBO's much-awaited Harry Potter TV series. HBO announced the news on Instagram and wrote, "Ah, music. A magic beyond all we do here!" - Albus Dumbledore. We're honoured to announce that Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers will compose a new score for HBO's Harry Potter series. Zimmer is known for his work across iconic films like Inception, The Lion King, Dune, Black Hawk Down, and Gladiator, among others.

Border 2 trailer out

The trailer for one of the most-anticipated films of 2026, Border 2, has been unveiled. Directed by Anurag Singh, the second instalment of the iconic film brings back Sunny Deol as the main lead, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty joining him to fight the enemies. "Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War", the trailer opens the door to the powerful world of Border 2 and what happens when India's Army, Navy, and Air Force come together to fight as one.