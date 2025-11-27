DT
Chat up: Namrata Soni redefines beauty regimen for India

Chat up: Namrata Soni redefines beauty regimen for India

TNS
Updated At : 06:02 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
Celebrated makeup and hair artist Namrata Soni
Keep it simple: Namrata Soni

Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni sparked a vital conversation on modern-day beauty standards, stressing that India’s weather conditions, lifestyles, and skin types may have made the much-followed “10-step skincare routine” unsuitable for many people. “Just keep it simple. Cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen, and eye cream at night. That’s all you need,” Namrata said.

Rush Hour 4 in works

In a major reunion, Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker-starrer beloved buddy-cop series Rush Hour is heading for a much-awaited sequel. The film is reportedly arriving with the intervention of US President Donald Trump, who “personally requested” Paramount to revive the franchise.

Jai, Veeru and the bike

Can an old motorcycle bring back smiles and tears all at once? That is what is happening at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. The 1942 BSA WM20, the bike on which Jai and Veeru rode in Sholay while singing Yeh Dosti, is on display at the festival.

