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Home / Entertainment / Chat Up: Nora Fatehi distances herself from Sarke…

Chat Up: Nora Fatehi distances herself from Sarke…

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Updated At : 05:36 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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Nora Fatehi on Wednesday distanced herself from the controversy surrounding the explicit lyrics of Sarke Chunar
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Nora distances herself from Sarke…
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Nora Fatehi on Wednesday distanced herself from the controversy surrounding the sexually explicit lyrics of Sarke Chunar, saying she had shot the song in Kannada language three years ago and was shocked by its Hindi version like everyone else. The song, which features in the upcoming Kannada movie "KD The Devil", was released on YouTube two days ago and quickly went viral for its shock value and lyrics that almost describe a sexual act.

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Vir Das to perform in London

Vir Das will perform at London's Royal Albert Hall for the first time as part of his new international stand-up tour Hey Stranger, the actor-comedian announced on Wednesday. The performance marks a landmark moment for Indian stand-up comedy on the global stage with Das becoming one of the rare Indian performers to headline the iconic 5,272-seat venue.

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‘It is unprecedented...’

Ranveer Singh made a high-energy appearance at the music launch event of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Mumbai on Tuesday night, drawing thunderous cheers from fans as excitement builds ahead of the film's theatrical release on March 19. Clearly overwhelmed by the response, Singh greeted fans warmly and took a moment to absorb the atmosphere created by the film's growing buzz.

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