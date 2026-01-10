Chat up: Prada’s chai-inspired perfume

Prada’s chai-inspired perfume

Italian fashion giant Prada has once again sparked a fun conversation across India with the launch of Infusion de Santal Chai Eau de Parfum — its chai aka tea-inspired perfume. According to the brand website, Prada de Santal Chai perfume comes with a fusion of creamy sandalwood with the spicy notes of chai latte accord. It also blends a fresh touch of citrus and cardamom, offering a woody and spicy fragrance.

Joining the Oscar race

Two films — Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great have taken a strategic approach toward global recognition, joining the list of 201 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) revealed the 201 eligible films that directly qualify for the prestigious Best Picture race.

Scorpions coming to India

Fans of rock music are in for a treat as popular band Scorpions is all set to perform in India. The band will perform in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium, Delhi-NCR on April 24 at HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru on April 26 at NICE Grounds and Mumbai on April 30 at Jio Gardens, BKC. The Indian leg of their tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.