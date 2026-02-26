 Chat Up: Pride and Prejudice teaser unveiled

Advertisement

Advertisement

Movie memorabilia on offer

Advertisement

The harpoon gun used in Steven Spielberg's blockbuster Jaws and a light-up C-3PO head from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back are among more than 1,550 items of film and television memorabilia that could raise around $9 million at auction. The Propstore Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction runs from March 25 to 27 in Los Angeles and also includes items from classics such as The Terminator and Gladiator.

Tom Hanks to portray Abraham Lincoln

Advertisement

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to portray former US President Abraham Lincoln in the feature adaptation of George Saunders' best-selling 2017 novel Lincoln in the Bardo. The film, helmed by Duke Johnson, will be a hybrid of live-action and stop-motion animation and is currently in production in London.