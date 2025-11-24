Costelloe no more

Irish fashion designer Paul Costelloe, personal designer to the late Princess Diana who became a fixture at London Fashion Week for four decades, has died aged 80, his family said in a statement over the weekend.

SRK for peace

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11, Pahalgam terrorist attack and Delhi blast at the Global Peace Honours event 2025 on Saturday.

The Global Peace Honours event brought together families of 26/11 victims, survivors of the Pahalgam attack, national leaders, dignitaries, and artists for a heartfelt tribute to India’s bravest. It was organised by the Divyaj Foundation and led by Amruta Fadnavis.

While addressing the gathering, Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the soldiers and jawans of the country while highlighting their pride, courage, and values.

Mehbooba reimagined

Rapper Divine has released his new single You & I, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, reimagining the 1975 Sholay classic Mehbooba Mehbooba. Part of his fifth album Walking On Water, the track is out on all major streaming platforms.