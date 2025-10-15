DT
Chat Up: Sao Paulo subway turns runway
Chat Up: Sao Paulo subway turns runway

Vaishnavi Sood
Updated At : 06:53 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
A model presents a creation by designer Gloria Coelho during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, riding a subway, in Sao Paulo, Brazil

The Sao Paulo Fashion Week literally took fashion for a ride as models presented designers’ creations in a Brazillian subway. Models walked in the metro compartments amid awestruck passengers as designer Gloria Coelho transformed the São Paulo metro into a runway for her anniversary show. At a simultaneous edition of the event, models, dressed in designer outfits, walked in the city’s iconic Biblioteca Mario de Andrade library.

