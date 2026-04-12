Chat up: Sara Arjun visits Ujjain

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Anant’s starry Bash

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Folk singer Mame Khan shared glimpses from Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration in Jamnagar, calling it a memorable, star-studded night. Photos featured celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Aryan Khan. "A night filled with stars, but the brightest one was truly Shri Anant Ambani ji. Seeing such kindness and humility in person is always truly inspiring. I'm feeling incredibly privileged to have been part of this musical celebration--this was bhajan clubbing at its absolute best!” Mame Khan posted on Instagram.

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Spielberg credits Nolan for Interstellar success

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg revealed he was initially attached to Interstellar but believes it became a better film under Christopher Nolan. Spielberg worked on early development with scientists before stepping away, after which Nolan quickly took over. Praising Nolan's vision, Spielberg said, "Interstellar was a much better movie in Chris Nolan's hands than it would have been in mine." Released in 2014, the film achieved major success and lasting cultural impact, with Nolan noting its growing popularity over time as audiences increasingly connect with its themes.

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Sameer Anjaan launches Aumora

Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan launched Aumora Music in Mumbai as an artiste-first label focused on meaningful, lasting music. Backed by Samarya Creation, the platform aims to nurture diverse talent across genres, from Bollywood to folk and rap. With over 150 tracks already available, the label emphasises depth over volume. A highlight was the journey of a former delivery rider turned rapper, now mentored by Anjaan, symbolising the label’s mission to support authentic voices and provide opportunities for emerging artistes. Sameer Anjaan, who has written over 4,000 songs for over 640 Hindi films in a career spanning four decades, is not only the founding partner but also the architect of this initiative.