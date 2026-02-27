Advertisement

The Jab We Met actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 45th birthday on February 25, and the sweetest wish came from his wife, entrepreneur Mira Kapoor. Mira took to her Instagram account to share a series of mushy pictures with Shahid. The pictures showed the couple close and happy, smiling as they posed together. One picture captured Mira kissing Shahid on the forehead, while another showed them laughing freely, with Mira leaning into Shahid's arms. Along with the pictures, Mira wrote a short and loving note for her husband. She wrote, "Simply the best... Happy Birthday, love of my life." Shahid also has Cocktail 2 in the pipeline, alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

Styles’ inappropriate funeral confession

Harry Styles surprised fans with an unfiltered confession when he shared that he "laughed" during his grandmother's funeral. The singer appeared on Internet personality Brittany Broski's show Royal Court. During the conversation, Styles spoke about music, strange song ideas, and a moment from his grandmother's funeral that he still finds "inappropriate." While talking about places that could inspire songs, Styles jokingly said the crematorium could be one of them.

Kerala Story 2 release pushed

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has hit a major roadblock just a day ahead of its release as the Kerala High Court on Thursday imposed a 15-day interim stay on the release of the controversial film. The film, which was scheduled to release on February 27, will not be released as planned. The Kerala Story 2, the sequel to the National Award-winning The Kerala Story, that came out in 2023, follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.

'Words on paper, but are they being implemented?'

Dia Mirza recently opened up about the growing pollution levels in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, calling out the government for not doing enough. The actress added that they need to shift from mere words to real action and focus on tangible "outcomes" rather than just plans on paper. The Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actress was speaking at the launch of the Zero Prize, India's first national, results-based environmental award. This initiative links financial rewards directly to verified reductions in air, water, and land pollution.