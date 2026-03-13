DT
Home / Entertainment / Chat up: Singer Billie Eilish to make acting debut

Chat up: Singer Billie Eilish to make acting debut

Agencies
Updated At : 05:38 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish to make acting debutSinger Billie Eilish is set to make her film acting debut with Sarah Polley's film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's The Bell Jar. Eilish is also a two-time Oscar winner for co-writing the original songs for Barbie and No Time to Die with her brother Finneas. The Bell Jar is the semi-autobiographical story that American writer-poet Plath wrote in her short life. The story revolves around a young woman's descent into mental illness that's also driven by the societal expectation. Now considered a literary classic, the novel was published in 1963 under a pseudonym shortly before Plath killed herself at the age of 30.
Anand grooves with Vijay & Rashmika

Actor Anand Deverakonda has shared a candid family moment on social media, posting a video of himself dancing alongside his brother Vijay Deverakonda and Vijay's wife-actor Rashmika Mandanna to Sancharame, the first single from his upcoming Telugu film Epic: First Semester. The video, posted on Instagram, captures the trio enjoying an unscripted dance during Vijay and Rashmika's wedding festivities. The clip shows the actors dancing joyfully to the track, which also features Anand in the film. Sharing the video, Anand wrote in the caption, "It looks chaotic, but we were really happy in the moment, listening to Sancharame. And what could bring more joy than travelling and dancing alongside those you love?"

Winslet in The Lord of the Rings

Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet is set to enter the world of Middle-earth. The actor is in talks to join the upcoming film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, directed by Andy Serkis. The film will go into production in New Zealand later this year, marking Winslet's potential entry into another globally recognised franchise after her recent work in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Details about Winslet's role remain under wraps. The project will see Serkis not only directing the film but also reprising his iconic role as Gollum, a character he first portrayed in The Lord of the Rings trilogy directed by Peter Jackson in the early 2000s.

