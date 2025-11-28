DT
Home / Entertainment / Chat up: Stranger Things 5 causes havoc

Chat up: Stranger Things 5 causes havoc

Agencies
Updated At : 06:05 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
As fans rushed to stream the highly awaited premiere of Stranger Things Season 5, streaming platform Netflix has reportedly experienced widespread outages
Stranger Things 5 causes havoc

As fans rushed to stream the highly awaited premiere of Stranger Things Season 5, streaming platform Netflix has reportedly experienced widespread outages. Many users in the US have been unable to access the service, with some disruptions also affecting viewers in India. Millions of fans who had waited three years for the final chapter took to social media to express their frustration as the streaming service glitched.

Hema shares emotional post

Actor-politician Hema Malini has shared her first emotional post following the death of her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra. The actress took to X and wrote, “Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, my ‘go-to’ person in all times of need, in fact, he was everything to me… My personal loss is indescribable, and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.”

Raat Akeli Hai returns

The makers of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders have announced the release date for the film. The crime thriller is set to premiere globally on Netflix on December 19, just days after its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, Revathy, Akhilendra Mishra, Priyanka Setia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Radhika Apte in key roles alongside Siddiqui.

