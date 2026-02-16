Chat Up: Sukesh’s ₹30-crore valentine claim

Advertisement

A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing controversy surrounding actress Jacqueline Fernandez and the alleged jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In a letter shared on Valentine’s Day, Sukesh, who has previously been linked romantically to the actor, claimed that he had arranged a lavish gift for her, a ₹30-crore Airbus H series helicopter. Addressing her as “Baby Bomma”, meaning “beautiful doll”, he wrote, “Baby, I’ve arranged a special gift that befits the queen you are.” Jacqueline has not responded publicly to the claim. Sukesh is currently in jail in connection with an alleged ₹200-crore extortion case.

Advertisement

World of Nagabandham

Advertisement

On Mahashivaratri, Mahesh Babu unveiled the teaser for World of Nagabandham, a dialogue-free, visually grand Pan-India action drama blending Indian mythology with historical spectacle. Set in the 1750s, it features haunting temple imagery, epic battles, and a mystical cobra symbol, accompanied by Junaid Kumar’s devotional score. Actor Virat Karrna transforms into a Lord Shiva-inspired avatar, with Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, and Jagapathi Babu also starring. Nagabandham is slated for a Summer 2026

Advertisement

Love intensifies in Bridgerton 4

Netflix has released the trailer for Bridgerton season 4, part 2, with the final four episodes premiering on 26 February 2026. Benedict Bridgerton confronts Sophie Baek, who rejects his proposal, while her secret identity as the "Lady in Silver" edges closer to being revealed. Class tensions and social stakes heighten, as Anthony, Kate, Violet, Francesca, and Eloise return to offer guidance and unfold new romantic and mysterious twists.