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Home / Entertainment / Chat Up: Sukesh’s ₹30-crore valentine claim

Chat Up: Sukesh’s ₹30-crore valentine claim

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Agencies
Updated At : 05:50 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
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Jacqueline Fernandez
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Sukesh’s ₹30-crore valentine claim
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A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing controversy surrounding actress Jacqueline Fernandez and the alleged jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In a letter shared on Valentine’s Day, Sukesh, who has previously been linked romantically to the actor, claimed that he had arranged a lavish gift for her, a ₹30-crore Airbus H series helicopter. Addressing her as “Baby Bomma”, meaning “beautiful doll”, he wrote, “Baby, I’ve arranged a special gift that befits the queen you are.” Jacqueline has not responded publicly to the claim. Sukesh is currently in jail in connection with an alleged ₹200-crore extortion case.

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