Chat up: Support for Jimmy Kimmel

Chat up: Support for Jimmy Kimmel

Agencies
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 19, 2025 IST
Jimmy Kimmel


Hollywood blasted the White House for targeting free speech after ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel's talk on Wednesday under regulatory threats from Donald Trump's administration, rallying behind the late-night comic after his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kimmel had suggested in his monologue that Kirk's allies were using his death to "score political points".

It’s happening

Ramana Balachandran

The 47th Annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan will present a Veena recital by Carnatic musician Ramana Balachandran today at the Strawberry Fields High School Auditorium, Sector 26, Chandigarh at 6.30 pm. Tabla maestro Pt. Ram Kumar Mishra will also perform.

Jwala Gutta on breastfeeding

Jwala Gutta

Neha Dhupia’s initiative, Freedom To Feed, continues to bring impactful conversations around motherhood, breastfeeding, and the challenges women face in balancing personal and professional lives. This time, the platform welcomed ace Indian badminton player and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Jwala Gutta, who joined Neha for a candid talk. Jwala earlier made headlines for her thoughtful contribution of donating 30 litres of breast milk to help other infants in need.

