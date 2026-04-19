Chat up: Taylor Swift offers rare glimpse into her friendship with actor Dakota Johnson

Taylor Swift has offered a rare glimpse into her friendship with actor Dakota Johnson, praising her honesty. Swift wrote the piece as Johnson was named among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2026, describing the actor as someone whose name has become "synonymous with refreshing honesty in a world of media-trained answers."

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Arijit Singh drop new song

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In a landscape where scale often takes precedence, VYRL Originals brings together Arijit Singh in a track that explores a more understated emotional space. With ‘Laiyaan’, he collaborates with Ruaa Kayy aka Harjot Kaur and RUTVXK on a song that leans into stillness, vulnerability, and the quieter shades of love. For Arijit Singh, whose voice has long been synonymous with emotional storytelling across generations, ‘Laiyaan ’reflects a more stripped-back, immersive soundscape.

Pulkit Samrat enters the ring

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Pulkit Samrat made headlines at the trailer launch of Glory when he stepped into the boxing ring for a live exhibition match against pro boxer Neeraj Goyat. The face-off took place during the launch event of the action drama on Friday evening. Rather than a standard stage appearance, the event featured an actual boxing bout, with the actor sharing the ring with an experienced professional fighter.

The brotherhood returns!

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona has easily become one of the most awaited rom-coms, especially because it brings back the hilarious and wholesome reunion of Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul under the directorial vision of the OG David Dhawan, promising double chaos, double drama and double the laughter! The film hits the theatres on May 22.