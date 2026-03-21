Chat Up: Teen Kauwe’s first look out

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Check out for Raakh

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The first look from Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre's upcoming web series Raakh has been unveiled. Speaking at the event, Ali shared how fascinating he found portraying a police officer for the first time. "I have never played a cop before this...It's a very interesting timeline to be a part of...It feels fresh and relatively new," he said.

Don't Be Shy, say Alia & Shaheen

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Alia Bhatt, who is set to don the producer's hat once again with her upcoming film Don't Be Shy, unveiled the project at Amazon Prime Video's 2026 content line-up event in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor will produce the upcoming movie alongside her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The film is expected to be released in October 2026.

Rashmika attends TGFA 2025

At the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025, Rashmika Mandanna emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the evening, winning the Best Actress award and drawing widespread attention for her emotional acceptance speech and heartfelt appearance with mother-in-law Madhavi Deverakonda.