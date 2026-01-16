DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Chat Up: The Bluff trailer out

Chat Up: The Bluff trailer out

article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 05:36 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban-starrer The Bluff trailer is out
Advertisement

The Bluff trailer out

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban-starrer The Bluff trailer is finally out, offering a glimpse into high-octane action drama which centres on the survival of a family on an island. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers with a script he co-wrote with Joe Ballarini. The two-minute and thirty-second trailer begins with Karl Urban's entry, who is seeking a bounty which appears to be placed on Priyanka Chopra.

Advertisement

Teyana won't "abandon" Kanye

Advertisement

Teyana Taylor recently opened up about whether she has remained friends with Kanye West, despite all his controversies in recent years, including the antisemitic remarks and his 2020 presidential run. Taylor said she is not someone who cuts people off easily. "I don't have to agree with everything that he does or says, but I'm not going to, like, abandon him and be like...," she said in an interview.

Michelle Yeoh in Avatar films

Advertisement

Filmmaker James Cameron has confirmed that Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will "definitely" appear in future Avatar films, provided the franchise moves forward beyond its third instalment. During the promotions for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', Cameron said Yeoh is set to appear in 'Avatar 4', and potentially 'Avatar 5', if the films are greenlit.

John Mayer's Mumbai show postponed

Fans of Grammy Award-winning artiste John Mayer in India have to wait a little longer for his debut show in Mumbai. John was supposed to perform in Mumbai on January 22. But, now he will perform on February 11 at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts