Chat Up: The Bluff trailer out

The Bluff trailer out

Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban-starrer The Bluff trailer is finally out, offering a glimpse into high-octane action drama which centres on the survival of a family on an island. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers with a script he co-wrote with Joe Ballarini. The two-minute and thirty-second trailer begins with Karl Urban's entry, who is seeking a bounty which appears to be placed on Priyanka Chopra.

Teyana won't "abandon" Kanye

Teyana Taylor recently opened up about whether she has remained friends with Kanye West, despite all his controversies in recent years, including the antisemitic remarks and his 2020 presidential run. Taylor said she is not someone who cuts people off easily. "I don't have to agree with everything that he does or says, but I'm not going to, like, abandon him and be like...," she said in an interview.

Michelle Yeoh in Avatar films

Filmmaker James Cameron has confirmed that Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will "definitely" appear in future Avatar films, provided the franchise moves forward beyond its third instalment. During the promotions for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', Cameron said Yeoh is set to appear in 'Avatar 4', and potentially 'Avatar 5', if the films are greenlit.

John Mayer's Mumbai show postponed

Fans of Grammy Award-winning artiste John Mayer in India have to wait a little longer for his debut show in Mumbai. John was supposed to perform in Mumbai on January 22. But, now he will perform on February 11 at Mahalaxmi Race Course.