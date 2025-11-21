DT
Home / Entertainment / Chat Up: The Bollywood love story that is making a comeback at IFFI...

Chat Up: The Bollywood love story that is making a comeback at IFFI...

Agencies
Updated At : 05:47 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s iconic film 1942: A Love Story is all set to be screened at the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India
1942: A love Story to be screened at IFFI

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's iconic film 1942: A Love Story is all set to be screened at the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India in 8K version. Cinema buffs in Goa can watch this film today at IFFI. The film's soundtrack has been remastered in 5.1 surround sound.

Rangeela to re-release

Sonam announces pregnancy

Sonam Kapoor has announced her second pregnancy with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared the news along with a series of pictures as she revealed her baby bump. "Mother," she wrote in the caption.

Homebound set for Netflix release

After striking a chord among audiences worldwide, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is all set to make a grand entry on OTT. As announced by the makers on Thursday. Homebound will be released on Netflix, bringing its story to audiences in 190 countries on November 21. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is excited about the re-release of his hit film Rangeela in theatres. He took a stroll down memory lane, sharing his experience creating the Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar-starrer. "There are some films which will be highly talked about because of their development over the years, ever since their release, and I think Rangeela is one of them, especially considering the way its songs were shot.. I'm genuinely excited, because some films are destined to become talking points long after they're made," he expressed.

