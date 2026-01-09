DT
PT
Chat Up: Toxic teaser out

Chat Up: Toxic teaser out

Agencies
Updated At : 05:56 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Yash in Toxic
Toxic teaser out

Taking the excitement to the next level, the makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have unveiled Yash's character teaser, perfectly timing it with the actor's 40th birthday celebrations on Thursday. The teaser offers a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as 'Raya', instantly sparking excitement among fans.

Bhooth Bangla gets release date

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Bhooth Bangla pushed to May. The film, which was originally set to hit theatres in April this year, has been rescheduled to May 15, 2026. "Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026. See you in cinemas #BhoothBangla," wrote the makers of the film.

The Uri connection

After Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed the name of their newborn son, introducing him as Vihaan Kaushal, filmmaker Aditya Dhar took no time in congratulating the couple and pointing out the sweet coincidence in the little one's name and Vicky's character from Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Emraan Hashmi promises romance

Emraan Hashmi attended the trailer launch of his upcoming web series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web at a star-studded event in Mumbai. Emraan said, "Do khubsurat ladkiyan hain iss (series mein)... Of course, love story milegi (There are two beautiful girls in this [series]... of course, there will be a love story)." He joked, "Main rahoon aur love story na ho (I'm there, and there is no love story!!!)."

