DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Chat up: Vicky, Katrina ‘Sleep-deprived’

Chat up: Vicky, Katrina ‘Sleep-deprived’

article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 05:48 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Advertisement

Vicky, Katrina ‘Sleep-deprived’

Advertisement

Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have completed four years of marital bliss, celebrating the occasion with a sweet moment. On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Katrina. Vicky wrote, “Celebrating today... blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us.”

Advertisement

Sonu Nigam to kick off tour

Advertisement

Singer Sonu Nigam is set to open his Deewana Tera tour to mark his first-ever solo live concert in Guwahati on December 14. While sharing the news, Sonu Nigam wroteon Instagram, “Dec 14. A night Guwahati will remember forever. Sonu Nigam live for Deewana Tera!” Sonu Nigam said the decision to begin the tour in Guwahati is deeply personal to him, as the city is tied to his memories of Zubeen, whose passing left a profound impact on him.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts