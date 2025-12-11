Chat up: Vicky, Katrina ‘Sleep-deprived’

Vicky, Katrina ‘Sleep-deprived’

Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have completed four years of marital bliss, celebrating the occasion with a sweet moment. On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Katrina. Vicky wrote, “Celebrating today... blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us.”

Sonu Nigam to kick off tour

Singer Sonu Nigam is set to open his Deewana Tera tour to mark his first-ever solo live concert in Guwahati on December 14. While sharing the news, Sonu Nigam wroteon Instagram, “Dec 14. A night Guwahati will remember forever. Sonu Nigam live for Deewana Tera!” Sonu Nigam said the decision to begin the tour in Guwahati is deeply personal to him, as the city is tied to his memories of Zubeen, whose passing left a profound impact on him.