DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Chat up: What's Vicky Kaushal's birthday wish for ‘maate’?

Chat up: What's Vicky Kaushal's birthday wish for ‘maate’?

article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 05:54 AM Nov 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
As Veena Kaushal, turned a year older, Vicky Kaushal dropped an adorable post for her
Advertisement

Vicky’s birthday wish for ‘maate’

Advertisement

As his mother, Veena Kaushal, turned a year older on Monday, actor Vicky Kaushal dropped an adorable post for her. “Happy Birthday Maate,” he captioned the post, adding a beautiful picture. In the candid image, Vicky is seen wrapping his arms around his mother as the two share warm smiles while watching the sunset together.

Advertisement

Usey Kehna released

Advertisement

6909ff834c98d 03111 ANI 20251103130910

A new song, Usey Kehna from Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein, was released on Monday. Composed by the legendary AR Rahman, the song blends beautiful melodies with heartfelt lyrics that capture the ache of unrequited love. Nitesh Aher and Jonita Gandhi have lent their vocals to the lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Advertisement

A rare throwback

6909ffa621b43 1 1 04111 ANI 20251104041452
Salman Khan with his father, veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan.

Arhaan Khan, son of former couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, gave fans a glimpse into Bollywood nostalgia by sharing a rare photograph of actor Salman Khan with his father, veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan. Taking to Instagram, Arhaan shared a carousel of pictures, featuring moments from his relaxing getaway with friends. Amid the cheerful moments, he quietly included an old picture of Salman and Salim Khan, offering fans a heartwarming glimpse into the actor’s younger days. In the picture, Salman could be seen smiling and posing happily alongside his father.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts