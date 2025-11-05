Vicky’s birthday wish for ‘maate’

As his mother, Veena Kaushal, turned a year older on Monday, actor Vicky Kaushal dropped an adorable post for her. “Happy Birthday Maate,” he captioned the post, adding a beautiful picture. In the candid image, Vicky is seen wrapping his arms around his mother as the two share warm smiles while watching the sunset together.

Usey Kehna released

A new song, Usey Kehna from Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein, was released on Monday. Composed by the legendary AR Rahman, the song blends beautiful melodies with heartfelt lyrics that capture the ache of unrequited love. Nitesh Aher and Jonita Gandhi have lent their vocals to the lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

A rare throwback

Arhaan Khan, son of former couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, gave fans a glimpse into Bollywood nostalgia by sharing a rare photograph of actor Salman Khan with his father, veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan. Taking to Instagram, Arhaan shared a carousel of pictures, featuring moments from his relaxing getaway with friends. Amid the cheerful moments, he quietly included an old picture of Salman and Salim Khan, offering fans a heartwarming glimpse into the actor’s younger days. In the picture, Salman could be seen smiling and posing happily alongside his father.