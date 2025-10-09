DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Chat up: When Keir met Rani

Chat up: When Keir met Rani

TNS
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 09, 2025 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer interacts with actor Rani Mukerji during a visit to Yash Raj Films in Mumbai, India.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is on a two-day visit to India, met with Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji at Yash Raj Films Studios on Wednesday. During his visit to YRF Studios, the UK PM also watched a movie with Rani and Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani. Notably, as per a statement by YRF, the leading film production company has inked a deal to shoot three major productions across the UK starting in early 2026.

Swift dedicates song to Travis

Taylor Swift never hesitates from bringing her personal life into her music, and recently she dedicated a song, Wood, from the latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, to her fiancé, Travis Kelce. Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, shared a clip from their upcoming New Heights podcast, in which the Kansas City Chiefs tight end praised Swift following the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

