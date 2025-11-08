The trailer of Michael

Advertisement

The trailer of Michael, a biographical drama based on late pop star Michael Jackson, is finally out. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. Michael stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s own nephew, in a stunning and emotionally charged portrayal of the global icon who changed the face of music and dance. The film also features Miles Teller, Larenz Tate, and Laura Harrier in pivotal roles. The biopic is set to be released in theatres on April 24, 2026.

Advertisement

When Glen Powell met Tom Cruise

Advertisement

Tom Cruise arrived full of support at the screening of Glen Powell’s new film, The Running Man. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a happy picture, showing him posing with Glen Powell as the duo held onto special popcorn boxes that featured the film’s title. “Another great night out with my friends at the movies! You guys crushed it, congratulations! I laughed, was on the edge of my seat, and ate way too much popcorn.” Tom Cruise wrote in his caption.

Mohanlal’s Thudarum heads to IFFI

Advertisement

Malayalam star Mohanlal’s latest film Thudarum has been officially selected at the upcoming 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Expressing pride over the particular milestone, Mohanlal took to his X handle and confirmed the selection. “Honoured and delighted to share that #Thudarum is an official selection at the 56th International Film Festival of India in the Indian Panorama category. Thank you for this incredible recognition,” he wrote.

Calling all Jung Kook fans

BTS member Jung Kook's global exhibition Golden: The Moments, which celebrates the Kpop icon's debut solo album and artistic journey, is set to make its India debut, the organisers have announced. The immersive showcase will be held at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio from December 12 to January 11. It promises fans a deep dive into Jung Kook's evolution from the Golden Maknae of BTS to a 21st-century global pop icon.