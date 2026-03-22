Chat up: Zayn Marie Khan’s fierce look ignites buzz

Advertisement

Zayn Marie Khan’s bold, fierce cop look in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha has sparked excitement across the film industry, with stars like Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, and Gajraj Rao praising her avatar. The action-packed film, featuring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, promises intense chases, dramatic face-offs, and gripping romance amidst crime. Directed by Shaneil Deo in his debut and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, the pan-India Hindi-Telugu release is set for April 10, 2026, with a screenplay co-written by Deo and Sesh, delivering a tense, adrenaline-fueled cinematic ride.

Advertisement

Akshay pays tribute to Chuck Norris

Advertisement

“Grateful for the inspiration that shaped a part of me", said Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as he paid tribute to late American martial artist and actor Chuck Norris. Known for his role as Cordell Walker in the "Walker, Texas Ranger" series, Norris died on Thursday, aged 86. Kumar, who started his career as a martial arts teacher before entering films, shared a note on his X handle. "Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action and many more wasn't just entertainment it was education. The discipline, strength, and that effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that shaped a part of me," he wrote.

Rashmika, Vijay welcome young fan

Advertisement

In a heart-warming celebrity moment that has captured fans' attention online, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda welcomed a young fan to their Hyderabad home after she expressed disappointment at not being invited to their wedding. The video shared by the little fan on her Instagram handle shows the duo spending quality time with the child and her family in an intimate and cheerful setting at their home. Vijay's mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, also joined the gathering. Both Vijay and Rashmika were seen in casual home wear, as they interacted playfully with the young guest. The video, shared by the fan through her Instagram account 'urs lucky thalli', captures several touching moments as well.

Naga Chaitanya embraces darker roles

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who is reinventing his onscreen persona with a string of intense narratives, says his upcoming pan-India project, which includes a Tamil version, the big-budget mythical thriller Vrushakarma, is a conscious attempt to pivot away from the classic lover-boy roles that defined the early years of his career. "As an actor, I'm always trying to do something different from my previous films. It is very much a conscious shift for me from film to film. Being associated with a mythical thriller set in a slightly darker space is something I have not done before," Chaitanya said.