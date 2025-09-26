Mark your calendar

Ammy Virk-starrer Godday Godday Chaa 2, which also stars Tania in the lead role, will be released on October 22. A new poster of the film was unveiled. Speaking about the sequel and the poster’s launch, Ammy said, “In this film, the women truly have us men running in circles and the chaos is even funnier than the last one! What I love most is how, once again, the laughter comes with a strong social message. Of course, we’re also here to make sure the men’s side isn’t forgotten (laughs)!”

Rihanna welcomes third child

Rihanna has welcomed her third child, a baby girl with her long-time partner A$AP Rocky. The singer took to Instagram and announced that her daughter was born on September 13, 2025. In what appeared to be an adorable nod to A$AP Rocky, the couple named their daughter ‘Rocki Irish Mayers’. The rapper’s real name is Rakim Mayers.

Mark Ronson reunites with Greta Gerwig

British-American composer Mark Ronson is set to reunite with filmmaker Greta Gerwig post the 2023 film Barbie for the upcoming Narnia adaptation by Netflix. Gerwig is writing and directing the fantasy adventure film, which reportedly follows The Magician’s Nephew, the sixth novel in CS Lewis’ book series. The cast is expected to include Meryl Streep who is Ronson’s mother-in-law, Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey and Carey Mulligan.