DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Chat up

Chat up

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:04 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Godday Godday Chaa 2
Advertisement

Mark your calendar

Advertisement

Ammy Virk-starrer Godday Godday Chaa 2, which also stars Tania in the lead role, will be released on October 22. A new poster of the film was unveiled. Speaking about the sequel and the poster’s launch, Ammy said, “In this film, the women truly have us men running in circles and the chaos is even funnier than the last one! What I love most is how, once again, the laughter comes with a strong social message. Of course, we’re also here to make sure the men’s side isn’t forgotten (laughs)!”

Rihanna welcomes third child

Advertisement

Rihanna

Rihanna has welcomed her third child, a baby girl with her long-time partner A$AP Rocky. The singer took to Instagram and announced that her daughter was born on September 13, 2025. In what appeared to be an adorable nod to A$AP Rocky, the couple named their daughter ‘Rocki Irish Mayers’. The rapper’s real name is Rakim Mayers.

Mark Ronson reunites with Greta Gerwig

Advertisement

British-American composer Mark Ronson is set to reunite with filmmaker Greta Gerwig post the 2023 film Barbie for the upcoming Narnia adaptation by Netflix. Gerwig is writing and directing the fantasy adventure film, which reportedly follows The Magician’s Nephew, the sixth novel in CS Lewis’ book series. The cast is expected to include Meryl Streep who is Ronson’s mother-in-law, Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey and Carey Mulligan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts