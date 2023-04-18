Chatrapathi gets its female lead

Nushrratt Bharuccha is playing the leading lady in the Hindi remake of Chatrapathi opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda.

Chatrapathi marks the Bollywood debut of Sreenivas. Talking about the role in Chatrapathi, Nushrratt says, “I am excited. This is my first pan-India action drama, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi.”

Sreenivas also shares, “Working with Nushrratt has been great. It is all thanks to her for making me feel comfortable in my first Bollywood film. Chatrapathi is very special to us, and we only hope the audience likes it. I am excited for May 12.”

Chatrapathi is directed by VV Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad. The film is an official remake of SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas-starrer with the same title. It is releasing nationwide on May 12.