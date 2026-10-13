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Home / Entertainment / 'Cheating' creates history: Anubhav Singh Bassi’s comedy video crosses 100 million views

'Cheating' creates history: Anubhav Singh Bassi’s comedy video crosses 100 million views

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:36 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Cheating has crossed 100 million views on YouTube, becoming the first standalone long-form stand-up comedy video by an individual comedian in India to reach the milestone.

The lawyer-turned-UPSC-aspirant-turned-comedian has made audiences laugh out loud with his anecdotal humour and effortless storytelling. Released on YouTube in April 2019, Cheating drew from Bassi’s own college experiences, recounting how he and his friends planned “samuhik cheating” during exams. Originally uploaded with the modest aim of building an audience and securing a few live shows, the video went on to far exceed expectations. Through its relatable humour, memorable punchlines and Bassi’s distinctive delivery, it struck a chord with generations of viewers across India and overseas.

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The video marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey for Bassi, who went on to become one of India’s most loved stand-up comedians. The milestone also comes with another remarkable achievement.

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Talking about this achievement, Anubhav Singh Bassi said, “Jab Cheating video daali thi tab bilkul nahi socha tha ki ek din ispe 100 million views ho jayenge, I just thought ki ye 5M ho jaye to thoda push mil jayega live ticket sales ko aur shayad thoda career shuru ho jaye. I never thought that this video would be such a big hit and people would relate to it so much. I just can't believe that even after seven years, people are loving this video in the same way.

“I would like to thank my seniors, saath wale and juniors for making stand-up such a big industry. This video is special and it's for all of us performing every day in different cities. We have made it! We are at 100M and we are ready to welcome more videos and specials to this club already. Congratulations to all of us.

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Guinness Book mein bhi register kar diya hai. Agar ye record hua to aur maze. And lastly, thank you to the audience for showing so much love to this video and stand-up comedy. You guys have created an industry. Dil se thank you hai.”

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