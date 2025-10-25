The ever-charismatic and powerhouse performer Mika Singh, known for setting dance floors on fire is back with a bang! His latest party track, Gunda, was launched amid much fanfare.

Produced and sung by Mika and written by Harry Kahlon, the launch event, graced by a galaxy of celebrities and music industry stalwarts, turned into a celebration of rhythm, energy and unapologetic swag, just like the man himself. From the electrifying beats to Mika’s signature style, the song captures the true spirit of rebellion, attitude and celebration.

Talking about the track, Mika says, “Gunda is a mood, a vibe! It’s for everyone who lives life king-size, unapologetically and with full-on swag. I’ve always believed in making music that lifts people up, and this track will do just that, make you groove, make you feel powerful, and make you dance like a true Gunda”