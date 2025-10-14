Check out Tarun’s Tahiliani’s ‘Bejeweled’ showstopper...

Actor Aneet Padda looked captivating as she turned the showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani’s collection Bejeweled at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI’s grand finale.

Dazzling in a Tahiliani golden beige outfit, her look blended traditional and contemporary design, featuring intricate shimmering and crystal work.

The collection opened with black and gold armour-like jackets, kimonos, and jewel-printed bombers, transitioning into draped dresses, chiffons, and satins in jewel tones of emerald, aubergine, amethyst, and ruby. Pearls appeared as belts, bags, and talismans, treasures carried close to the body.

For Tarun Tahiliani, jewels are metaphors for light, transformation, and the timeless glamour of our culture. To be bejewelled in India is to be adorned not only with gems, but with memory, craft, and the textures of the land itself.

Ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani opened up about the collection, saying, “ I wanted to show that in India, we all are now very Western and it’s different, but in our tradition, if you think about your grandmother, mother, smaller towns or rural India, they still wear bangles. They’d wear, even if they didn’t have big jewels, they’d wear tattoos, bindis, beautiful little things. It’s a very Indian thing, unlike anywhere else in the world. We mustn’t lose our Indianness.”

He praised Aneet for her innocence and graceful looks, saying, “She’s very young and innocent and beautiful. She was so nervous, and I was trying to help her take deep breaths backstage. She was very sweet, very charming.”

The Lakme Fashion Week, which began on October 8, concluded on Sunday, October 12.