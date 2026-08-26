Check out teaser of 'The Vvaan': Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer fantasy

The official teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan was unveiled on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into an intriguing world of folklore, fantasy, mystery and the supernatural.

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Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film takes audiences into the dense forests of Central India, weaving together ancient legends, hidden temples and adventure. Shot extensively across real forest locations, The Vvaan promises a visually immersive folklore fantasy.

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Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Humari Rakshak hain woh, jinki Sher savaari hai! 25th Sept ko aa rahi Vvaan ki kahani hai!” The actor also announced that a second teaser is on the way.

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Check here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DcdoHOBNWSM/

Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, the film features Manu Anand as Director of Photography and Visual Director. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

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The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest is slated to arrive in cinemas on September 25, 2026.