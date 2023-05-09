Check out trailer of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

ANI

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is out. Bandaa is written by Deepak Kingrani. It is the story of an ordinary man, a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act.

Sharing the link of the trailer, Manoj on Instagram wrote, “One ordinary Man. One God man. And one extraordinary case. Witness the trial that captured the nation’s attention, in #BandaaOnZEE5. Premieres on 23rd May.”

“Portraying the role of PC Solanki in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been an incredible experience as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man, who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice. With the trailer out today, I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for P.C Solanki to achieve what he did,” he further said.

Director Apoorv Singh Karki also shared the details about the film.

“Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will always be special to my heart as it marks my first directorial debut in the industry and I couldn’t be happier to work with Manoj Bajpayee as the lead actor. I think this is one of Manoj sir’s finest performances and the way he has portrayed an ordinary man’s extraordinary fight will be remembered for a long time. It was Suparn sir and Vinod Sir’s faith in me that gave me the confidence to help shape this hard-hitting drama. I am eagerly looking forward to seeing the audiences’ reaction to the film,” he said.

Bandaa will be out on ZEE5 on May 23.